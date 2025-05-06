FARMINGTON — Selectmen unanimously voted at their April 22 meeting to waive the town’s noise ordinance for an hour on either July 3 or 5 for a country music concert at Narrow Gauge Drive-In on Front Street.

The Wall That Heals is coming to Farmington, John Moore owner said. “That’s going to be a pretty big day and event,” he noted. “I think the American Legion is taking the lead and organizing it. As the night goes on we’ll become more involved ourselves, starting with the fireworks and then after the fireworks, we will have a free concert for the community.”

In January it was announced American Legion District 4, University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) and the Farmington community had joined together to bring The Wall That Heals to Farmington in the field near Narrow Gauge Drive-In. Selectmen voted in February to use $2,000 from the Downtown Tax Increment Financing account to support the display that is a traveling three-quarter-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

“I think early in the day (July 3rd) will be more of a solemn event,” Moore said. There’ll be some flyer0vers. They’ve got an incredible program planned.”

When Moore spoke of The Wall That Heals last being in Farmington about 25 years ago Chair Matthew Smith said it came to Wilton then.

Moore asked for a one-hour extension on the sound ordinance for July 3. He wasn’t sure if there was a written noise ordinance.

“We found it, it’s in the Mass Gathering Ordinance,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix stated.

Moore said a lot of towns and the state are more flexible with fireworks around the July 4 and New Year’s, are more lenient about the noise. “We run concerts down there, we’re done by 10,” he noted. “With this because of everything that’s going to happen that day with the fireworks at the end, we think It’ll be a really good community event. We’ll finish at 11, won’t go after

11.”

The concert is country, not rap or anything like that, Moore stated. “It’ll be a little raucous,” he said.

Selectmen have the ability to waive the noise ordinance, Selectman Dennis O’Neil was told. He initially motioned to waive the ordinance until 11 p.m. on July 3 but later added July 5.

Things will get shifted around if it rains, Moore explained. “I know we can’t do the fireworks if it’s a downpour,” he said. “The 4th we can’t do because all firework shooters are out. The 3rd and 4th is when they are all out. The 5th is kind of the rain date.”

It’s not going to rain, Moore stated.

“We are going to have a good four days,” Smith noted. “We are looking forward to that down there.”

“It’s going to be quite an event,” Moore said. “I am looking forward to the flyover.”

Selectman Scott Landry asked what time it would be.

“I haven’t seen the final time schedule, but it’s before the fireworks,” Moore replied. “I think between 8 and 8:45. They have got three Black Hawks that are going to come up the come up the valley and go over. It should be pretty cool.”

