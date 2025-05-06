LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen awarded the paving bid on April 15 to Spencer Group Paving of Turner.

“I sent out five bid packets and we only received two back,” Bill Nichols, highway foreman, said. “One from Pike Industries [of Fairfield] and the other one from Spencer Group Paving.”

Pike’s bid for shim was $117 a ton, Spencer’s was $110 a ton, Nichols noted. Base was $116 a ton through Pike, $102 through Spencer, he said. Pike was $118 a ton to surface, Spencer $110 a ton, he stated. “I recommend going with Spencer Group Paving,” he said.

“It does seem like the lowest,” Chair William Kenniston stated.

“Is there a significance,” Selectman Bruce Peary asked. “On Pike I noticed, “Price does not include railroad insurance, nor railroad flaggers. If required, a price can be provided.” Is that something that we go through a lot?”

“No,” Nichols replied. “Foundry Road and part of the River Road have railroad crossings. I have been in contact with the railroad and they will supply that for the town. It’s going to help them out if we’re down there paving and doing the railroad crossing so the railroad is going take care of that themselves.”

Pike Industries had a bad experience with a railroad crossing last year on a Department of Transportation job, Nichols noted. “They just wanted to put that in there so they are covered,” he said.

“Spencer Group has worked with us for many years now,” Selectman Jim Long stated.

“Spencer Group has gotten our bid for at least the last six, seven years,” Nichols added.

Sand bids tabled

Nichols requested tabling sand bids until the May 6 meeting. ‘We went in with Jay and Wilton on winter sand bids,” he said. “John Johnson from Jay is on vacation, so he won’t be back until the 24th.”

With the other two towns involved Nichols wanted to wait since all three towns have a say in the decision.

Selectmen unanimously approved tabling the matter.

