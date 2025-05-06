Kelly is a senior lady with a sweet heart. She has beautiful big eyes, and loves to get pats and skritches when she isn’t napping in a nice, sunny window. She is an all-around classic kitty, and doesn’t mind having roommates – as long as they’re respectful!

Henna is a red terrier mix girl, between 1-3 years old, and though she is a little nervous about strangers at first, she warms up quickly! She is friendly with other dogs, once she has thoroughly sniffed them, and she is respectful of dog-savvy cats. She’s a strong girl, so she’s looking for a human who will take her on lots of walks to practice her leash manners!

FCAS News: Our biggest annual fundraiser, Maine’s Mega Yard Sale, is coming up, and we are still accepting vendor applications! We even have some space still available in the barn, and since this event is rain-or-shine, there’s an opportunity to guarantee you stay dry. Visit our website for more info on how to register.

We are expanding! Plans are underway to build an addition to our facility, making it possible to better serve the homeless animal population in Franklin County. Some local businesses have already donated to help with expenses to offset the costs, and if you would like to contribute, visit our website for ways to give! Our cat & kitten rooms are open Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 pm, so drop in and visit – you may leave with your new best friend! Dogs are available to meet by appointment. Call us at 207-778-2638 to schedule a meet-and-greet, or with any questions. www.fcanimalshelter.org

