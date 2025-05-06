FARMINGTON — Now that the Emergency Operation Center is open at 120 County Way, the sheriff has seen some “near misses” by motor vehicles as they head to state Route 4.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. told county commissioners at their meeting Tuesday that there is more traffic entering and leaving County Way now that some of the county government offices have moved out of the courthouse and into the $4.4 million center.

The other county entities accessed by the road are the jail, Sheriff’s Office and the Regional Communications Center. Departments that moved to the new building are the Commissioners Office, Emergency Management Agency, Technology Department and the Treasurer’s Office from the county Courthouse at 140 Main St.

“I’ve seen some near misses,” Nichols said in reference to crashes.

To see around two Central Maine Power Co. utilities poles on the end of the way at the state Route 4 intersection, vehicles have to pull out of the entry way into the street, Nichols said.

Also, the entry road to get into the emergency departments and the Emergency Operations Center is very narrow and hard to fit vehicles passing. Usually, one of the vehicles have to stop to let the other one pass.

Advertisement

If an accident does happen there, Nichols said, it could shut down emergency access for the deputies to get cruisers to the scene.

He is hoping that something can be done to prevent a crash in the future.

County Administrator Amy Bernard said she will contact CMP to see if the poles can be moved back and possibly see if the Maine Department of Transportation could do a sight-of-view analysis.

There is also a pothole at the end of the access road that meets state Route 4 that will be filled in soon.

“The width of the road (County Way) is extremely narrow,” Bernard said.

County officials had talked previously about putting some of the money aside to improve the access road, Bernard said. There is a reserve fund for to improve the parking lot and maybe some of that money can be used, she said.

Tuesday’s meeting was the last commissioners meeting to be held at the Courthouse. Next meeting will be held at 120 County Way in Farmington at the Emergency Operations Center.

Copy the Story Link