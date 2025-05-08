LIVERMORE — The Select Board on May 6 unanimously approved supporting a $51,174 municipal grant application from the Brettuns Wheelers All-Terrain Vehicle Club to repair and maintain local ATV trails, with the club contributing 10% of the cost.

Ashley Langlin-Hebert, president of the Brettuns Wheelers ATV Club, presented the plan and outlined six separate trail repair projects. “We are looking to do $51,174 this year,” she said. The club is responsible for 10% of that, which would be $5,117, she said. It has that amount in savings, it will be tight this year, she stated.

The most urgent project involves removing the damaged boardwalk off Route 108 and replacing it with donated swap mats. “That section needs the most repair from increased SXS [side by side] usage,” Hebert said, also citing considerable damage from 2023’s heavy rains. That project, with gravel delivery, riprap installation and construction labor, is projected to cost $19,896. Work will be performed by Kimball Farrington of Jay and Johnny Castonguay Logging & Trucking of Livermore.

Other planned projects include $16,050 for ditching and water bar installation between Gibbs Mill and Gibbs Field using hay, stone and excavator services and $2,100 to build up the trail through the beaver dam area near Meadowview, using 100 yards of 1.5-inch crushed gravel. An additional $1,760 is proposed for work from Turkey Lane to Butter Hill, also involving trail buildup and gravel work.

A $10,000 project along the Fish Meadow to Cats Corner section would add water bars and fill holes with stone, while $912 is budgeted for maintenance along Robinson Road Trail and the Gibbs Mill Trail, where 4-inch gravel will be used to fill in trouble spots and prevent road washout.

During the meeting, newly elected board member Tim Cox was welcomed to the board by Vice Chair Brett Deyling, who led the meeting. “Welcome to the board,” Deyling said.

“I’m in learning mode for the next few weeks before I start jumping into stuff,” Cox responded. “I’ve always been civic minded.” Cox, who turned 73 this year, noted. He had been retired for 20 years after three decades in the military.

Selectperson Scott Richmond moved to support the ATV grant request. “I second it,” Selectperson Joshua Perkins said. “I think it is important.” The board voted unanimously in favor.

Perkins took a moment to recognize outgoing Chair Mark Chretien. “I just want to take a quick second to thank Mark Chretien for all his years of service to the town,” he said.

Richmond now serves as chair of the board, and Deyling was named vice chair again. Administrative assistant Carrie Judd congratulated Richmond and Deyling.

