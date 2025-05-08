WILTON — Residents crowded into the Select Board meeting room Tuesday night to express their opposition to allowing ATVs access to McCrillis Corner Road and a section of Main Street in East Wilton.

Several residents on McCrillis Corner Road and others spoke against the proposal, citing speed, noise and not being able to walk there in peace.

Bruce Parker, who lives on Webster Road near McCrillis Corner Road, said there is a lot of traffic in the area already.

“Four-wheelers are not designed to drive on pavement,” he said. “I’ve nearly been hit myself in my car. I don’t want the noise. I have a four-wheeler and I don’t do crazy things when I am on it.”

“I am much opposed to it,” Richard Corey of Wilton said. “I feel it is just wrong,” he said. “We are not against ATVs. We are against ATVs on residential roads.”

The Chesterville Ridge Riders ATV Club was established in 2021 with the “hopes of creating trails that could connect with surrounding towns,” according to a letter April 8 from club Trailmaster Scott Currier and President Sarah Baker. Both were in attendance Tuesday.

“We have reached out to many landowners; some have been supportive and gave us access to utilize their land, others are not interested. We have exhausted all landowner options,” the letter reads. “We are currently at an impasse, which is why we are now requesting the town of Wilton’s assistance.”

The club asked for permission to open McCrillis Corner Road and a section of Main Street to ATV access.

“This road will allow us to reach the railroad bed in Wilton or go towards Temple. The town of Chesterville’s Selectboard has given us permission to utilize Zions Hill Road to connect with Route 156,” the letter reads.

The club has applied to the state for approval to use state Route 156 for ATV access and is asking for written approval from Wilton to access the requested roads. The road access would only be allowed from dawn to dusk.

If the state denies the club’s request, Wilton access will not be required.

A second public hearing on the issue is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 3 at the Town Office.

Some people said they were upset because residents of McCrillis Corner Road did not receive a personal notification of the Chesterville club’s request and the public hearing.

Following the meeting, Town Manager Maria Greeley verified that public notice was sent to newspapers.

