A family enjoys a boat ride on Wilson Lake Thursday afternoon, May 1, near the boat launch in Wilton. The temperature was 70 degrees, the sun was brightly shining and there was just enough of a breeze to form unique patterns on the water’s surface. Several drivers had parked their cars to drink in the beauty and tranquility of the scene. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

