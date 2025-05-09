FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted 3-2 to update revisions to the town’s social media policy on April 22 even though Town Manager Erica LaCroix planned to consult further with the town’s attorney about wording for political campaigns and ballot measures.

“We can always fix it later,” Selectman Dennis O’Neil said before moving to accept the changes. O’Neil, Chair Matthew Smith and Selectman Scott Landry were in favor while Selectmen Randall Gauvin and Richard Morton were opposed.

“We adopted our policy in 2015, so there have been quite a few things that have changed since then,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. “I don’t feel comfortable with our policy as is to launch a town-wide page. This policy, with the additions, covers not only who can post, what will be approved, who manages the pages, but it also addresses content that we will not allow on the page for comments.”

Social media is a valuable way to communicate with the public, LaCroix said. She reviewed policy statement and content sections that had been added. Content section on what is not allowed lists a number of things including, “Comments in support of or in opposition to any political campaign or ballot measures.” The updated policy is on the town’s website under the April 22 Select Board meeting agenda packet.

Farmington Fire Rescue, Police, and Parks and Recreation departments have Facebook pages, LaCroix stated. When pages for other departments and the town are created, decisions will need to be made on who can administer the pages and what types of things will be shared across pages, she said. Selectmen have the final say on what can and can’t go on the pages, she stressed.

Permitting public comments or not is an option; language was included for both, LaCroix indicated. Comments are a valuable feedback mechanism, she said. She prefers managing what people are saying. “We can not on our town page have people vocally supporting or opposing any political office, so those would have to be removed,” she stated. There are guidelines for what employees can post on town sites or their personal sites, she noted.

Advertisement

“I think we should leave it open to comments initially,” Morton said. Most posts shouldn’t necessarily generate vitriol, he stated. Comments can be shut off later if it becomes an issue, he noted.

Landry asked if the personnel policy would be updated to include this policy.

The personnel policy is being revamped and there will be a massive policy update at some point, LaCroix responded.

“There are already multiple social media venues that pertain to Farmington that aren’t ours,” Morton said. “Have we had any issues with employees posting comments on them that could be in violation?”

LaCroix answered that she doesn’t visit those sites and hasn’t had anything reported.

“I do get on some of these sites,” Smith said. “I have seen a couple comments by our employees, but nothing that would really raise an eyebrow. They are quite entertaining at times I must admit.”

Advertisement

Smith was told employees would need to document having seen the social media policy.

There would be some cross referencing between department pages and the town’s page, LaCroix said. An example would be if there was a water main break at the Community Center, she noted. “Things lose their effectiveness if over posted … important messages get lost,” she stated.

Morton asked if it would be possible to post about impacts budget issues could have on the town.

The attorney has said that is not a political matter and it affects town operations directly, so it could be posted, LaCroix responded.

Gauvin said there could be times the town is trying to pass an issue.

If the town is trying to pass a referendum, it has to stay neutral. Let the people decide, LaCroix stated.

Advertisement

It is the uncertainty of the “ballot measures” wording to take note of, Morton said.

LaCroix said she would talk with the attorney about what can and can’t be posted. “Maybe there is a better way to word that,” she stated. “I think it is acceptable to say, ‘This is why we took a position on X.’ We are not asking you to take that position. I think people have the right to know when we take a position as to why we took it.”

LaCroix noted she would meet with department heads to rework existing Facebook pages.

“Love it or hate it, social media is a reality in today’s world,” LaCroix said. “The fact that we don’t have the ability to share things, we are missing a huge portion of the audience that needs to hear when we are having a meeting, when taxes are due, things of that nature.”

Copy the Story Link