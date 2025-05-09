JAY — The Select Board will hold a public hearing Monday on sewer rates for 2025-26. It will begin at 6 p.m. at the Town Office.

Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt has given the board several scenarios to consider in a rate analysis.

The current rate is $320 for up to 3,200 cubic feet of water, plus 12.5 cents per cubic foot above that. The board raised the per-cubic-foot by 2.5 cents in 2024. The increase was due to higher expenses to operate and maintain the partially upgraded Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant, higher supply costs and meeting new codes for the plant.

Sewer users pay for the operation and maintenance of the sewer system and general taxation pays for debt service. The town sends its sewage to be treated at the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plan in Livermore Falls.

Once the Select Board sets the rates, they will go into effect July 1.

