Good Golden Sun

By Brendan Wenzel

I love, love, love this bright and colorful children’s picture book, Good Golden Sun! To create the most pleasing pictures, the author/illustrator artfully crafted collages for the pictures with pieces of paper, paints, crayons, and colored pencils. The simple and clear text complements the illustrations spot on.

Good Golden Sun takes us on a journey from sunup to sunset with nature’s curious creatures asking the sun questions. As the sun is rising in the morning, the bumblebee asks questions such as, “Do you ever get cold, are you lonely, don’t you wish you had a friend?” As the day moves on, mosquitoes, birds, mice, and other critters also ask questions. As the sun starts to set, children ask more questions.

Read this delightful book to see what questions were asked. Are you curious about the sun? Might you ask the same questions? Did the sun respond?

I hope you love this book as much as I did. Enjoy!

