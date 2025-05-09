LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen approved on May 6 the date of June 24 from 2-6 p.m. for voters to reconsider six budget articles that did not pass at the April 29 annual town meeting.

The election by secret ballot will be held at the town office.

There are a couple of options to revote on those articles that failed, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said. “I don’t think it would be best to have a traditional town meeting,” she noted. “I would like to advocate that we don’t do that. I feel there is a real intimidation factor for people when they are asked to raise their hands. That has been my past experience.”

A shortened polling time can be done, as little as four hours, Castonguay stated. A new vote could be held on June 24, she said. “That would make absentee ballots available on May 22 with a public hearing on June 3,” she told the board. “You would have to approve the warrant on May 20 at our next meeting. So we would have to get together with the Budget Committee next week. It is just those six articles. They shouldn’t be bad.”

Castonguay said she and Town Clerk Doris Austin talked, felt it would be easier to do a hand count of the ballots and discussed having the polls open from 2-6 p.m.

“Those seem to be the busiest hours,” Chair William Kenniston noted.

He asked if there had been any feedback from anyone on why they chose to vote some of those items down, was told no.

Voters chose not to fund general government, benefits, capital projects, debt service, and an 8% interest rate for unpaid sewer fees. They also rejected using TIF funds for AVCOG dues, Jug Hill Riders Snowmobile Club and one half of the CEO/planner position.

“I have tried to get feedback,” Kenniston said. “I have not had much luck other than, “I just voted no.” which isn’t very helpful. It would be nice to have some feedback so we can address it because we have to get these items back out so we can keep moving forward.”

“The debt service article, we have to pay our debts,” Castonguay stressed. “We don’t have a choice. If we default on those there are very, very serious consequences and implications with that, namely several million dollars in principal forgiveness on sewer treatment bonds that are out currently.”

Ramifications of defaulting on Congressionally Directed Spending funds isn’t known, Castongay said. “Our ability to borrow money in the future will be compromised as well,” she noted. “The money has already been spent in most cases. We borrowed it, we have to pay it back.”

Castonguay thought the debt service article failed because of misinformation regarding taxpayers having to pay for wastewater treatment plant upgrades. “The only bond that every taxpayer is paying for is the fire station,” she said. “All other bonds we have are for the treatment plant and rate payers are paying those. There are three bonds that we have that Jay is paying half of for the treatment plant upgrades. We have five in all currently.”

The revenue Jay is paying towards the bonds was approved in the revenue article at town meeting, she said. “You have to approve paying the total amount regardless of where the revenue comes from,” she added.

Selectman Ernest Souther spoke of the explanation or statement on Select Board’s support of a warrant article, suggested putting it at the top instead of at the bottom as has been done previously. “That way they could read that before they vote,” he noted. Once someone has voted they tend to ignore any writing below, are moving on to the next question, he said.

“I don’t know how you could explain debt service, other than we owe it and there are penalties if we don’t pay it,” Souther added.

Give a little more understanding of what voters are actually voting on, Selectman Bruce Peary agreed.

A meeting with the Budget Committee was set for 6 p.m. May 13.

Kenniston encouraged people to attend the public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on June 3rd if they have questions. “This would be a good place to get some information on anything they don’t understand,” he stressed.

