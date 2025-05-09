LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted unanimously Tuesday to raise the sewer rate to $345 annually for the first 3,200 cubic feet of water used, and 19.5 cents per cubic foot above that.

The current annual rate is $320 with 3 cents per cubic of additional water.

The 7.8% increase is projected to provide $812,300.

The board previously requested six scenarios for rates, and three more were developed by Town Manager Carrie Castonguay before Tuesday evening’s public hearing and vote, she said at the hearing.

“We were trying to come up with an equitable system,” Castonguay said.

“I tried to give you as much information as I could,” Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt said. “We knew there was going to be an increase this year. Last year was the first year that we had a budget in many years, and the first year that we were trying to get our revenues to match our budget.

“We missed, we learned and we took aim again for this year’s budget,” Holt said. “We’re trying to hit a revenue goal of approximately $810,000.”

That amount will cover costs, debt service and those who don’t pay their fees, Holt said. About 3.7%, or $29,000, was included for nonpayments, he said. Sewer liens can be applied for nonpayment after three years and will be collected eventually, he said.

“I just want to reiterate to everybody that no part in any way, shape or form of the debt service is covered by general taxation,” Castonguay said. “It is completely, 100% covered by … users.”

No money is in the budget this year for repairs on streets, Holt said when asked. “We’ve finally determined what it costs to operate. We have determined what the rates need to be to cover our cost of operation. We are doing the best that we can.”

The town has received $16 million in grants for the upgrade of the facility, Holt said. “Without that, I can’t even imagine what a predicament both Livermore Falls and Jay would be in. We have taken a loan for just under $5 million and we borrowed $21 million … for necessary work. Parts of that treatment plant are over 50 years old.”

Increasing rates to include repairs this year shouldn’t be considered, Holt said. Covering the $810,000 is going to be a stretch, he added.

He recommended either the rate that was approved or $400 annually for 0-3,200 cubic feet and 20 cents per additional cubic foot. That would have generated $815,000 with a 25% increase over the current rate for minimum use.

“I find it difficult to hear that you had mentioned having to increase rates in order to make up for those who do not pay,” Arin Quintel said. “And I find that unfair. I don’t like it.” She asked that rates for other scenarios be shared.

Chairman William Kenniston said three options would keep the current base rate for minimum use with differing amounts per cubic foot above that. Four others raised the base rate to $345 with differing amounts for additional use, while two raised the base rate to $400 with other fees for amounts over that, he said. One was way above and included money to repair crumbling infrastructure, he added.

Livermore Falls has 280 customers using less than 3,200 cubic feet of water and 400 using more, Kenniston said.

The state uses an average of 6,500 cubic feet for a family of four, Holt said. “There will be some that use less, some that use more and some that use a lot more, but 6,500 cubic feet is a number that we were given years ago, and still it’s kind of a textbook number.”

Castonguay said sewer and tax bills are sent out once a year and due in two payments.

Dana Cummings said when the water line was replaced it crushed the sewer line on a house he owns.

Kenniston said some lines are 100 years old.

Cummings said he didn’t want to pay more but thought it wise to plan for repairs. “I’ve got houses I am paying $130 a month for sewer,” he said. “Three or 400 bucks a year is pretty cheap.”

