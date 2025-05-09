FARMINGTON — Selectmen voted unanimously at their April 22 meeting to approve corrections for a sign at Walton’s Mill Park that highlights the history and ecology of Atlantic salmon in Temple Stream.

A sign that had been at the park had its measurements retaken, everything had to be redone, Parks and Recreation Director Jennifer Savage said. “There were some discrepancies on the historical side as well,” she noted. “Trying to keep peace with all the residents living near that region as well.”

Catherine Birmingham, grant and office administrator for Atlantic Salmon Federation has been working with the department on the sign, Savage said. “I have read it over,” she stated. “I’m comfortable with it. I would love backup to make sure you are also comfortable with it, and then it will be up just as soon as they approve it. They are just waiting for final approval.”

“I love the fact that it starts two million years ago,” Selectman Richard Morton stated. “It’s very impressive. I think it’s terrific. You said you had some feedback. With this much detail there’s always going to be somebody who says, “No, you are wrong,” are unhappy about X.”

The Farmington Historical Society has worked hard on this, put in their knowledge and information, Savage noted. “I feel like this is backed up in the correct manner, so it’s really just progressing and getting the sign up,” she said.

“I think it is fascinating, not having lived through all this,” Selectman Dennis O’Neal said.

“I think they did great job,” Savage noted. “I love that they incorporated some of the animal species and things like that in there as well because children might go down there, maybe don’t care about all the signs but would be very happy about the animals.”

Selectman Scott Landry asked where the sign would be located.

It will be on a large sign at Walton’s Mill Park, Savage answered.

“People won’t have to put on their magnifying glasses,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix stated.

The sign had been at the park, but there was an issue with its measurements, Savage said. “There was also some disagreement on some of the historical content from some of the people that live locally there,” she noted. “That has been settled. The sign has been re-measured correctly.”

The sign will be put back up once it is approved, Savage said. “That’s the goal, that’s the dream,” she stated.

“Just like the salmon being there, it’s a dream,” Chair Matthew Smith said.

The history is fascinating, Selectman Randall Gauvin noted. “Has anybody seen salmon in the river,” he asked.

“They have seen a few actually coming up and in Temple Stream a little bit,” Savage replied. “Just not a lot yet but they have seen some.”

“They have been putting them up there,” Smith said. “I was in Temple about 10 years ago and a bunch of non-native Temple-ites came in and started placing eggs everywhere up there. I think we should rename them Temple salmon myself.”

“I believe [Atlantic Salmon Federation] came out and looked again last year and they did see a growth in the population,” Savage noted. “It wasn’t a lot. They will be checking to make sure, doing what was intended basically.”

In 2017, selectmen authorized a feasibility study on fish passage options at Walton’s Mill Pond Dam. The Atlantic Salmon Federation provided funding for the study which provided options for the dam and town park.

In 2018, the board supported a $1.2 million proposal from the Atlantic Salmon Federation to remove the Walton’s Mill Dam and upgrade the surrounding public park, at no cost to the town, which also required voters’ approval. The town was deemed in violation of the Endangered Species Act because the dam blocked salmon from getting up Temple Stream to spawn. That November, voters approved the dam’s removal 2,031 to 1,195.

On Sept. 29, 2023, the renovated park was dedicated. The more than $3 million project took seven years to complete. It included the removal of the dam and renovations at Walton’s Mill Park plus two stream crossing replacements along Clover Mill Road. The dam was built in 1820 and came under town ownership in 1977. The park was created in 1980 through the efforts of resident Mary Wright.

