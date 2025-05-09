Meeting

MADRID — Reeds Mill Church’s annual meeting is Sunday, May 18, at 2 p.m. at the church. The meeting is a month earlier than usual due to services starting June 1 this year. The church is located at 995 Reeds Mill Rd in Madrid. Supporters of the church and all other interested parties are invited to attend to hear reports, act on any business, and share thoughts on the church’s activities. Reeds Mill Church depends on the interest and presence of people who appreciate the history of the church and who wish to see it maintained and continue as a functioning worship center. Please call Ginni Robie at 639-2713 if you have any questions.

Sale

WILTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton will have a plant sale fundraiser on May 17 from 9 a.m. to Noon in the church parking lot. You can find perennials, seedlings (veggies, herbs, and flowers), houseplants, and gently used gardening books and items. Great prices. St. Luke’s is located at 59 High St. (corner of High and School Streets) in Wilton. For more information, call 207-645-2639 or email stlukeswilton.org

