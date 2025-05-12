LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, April 27, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service,

Maggie Houlihan played familiar hymns on the pipe organ as Rev. Dr. Lillian Buckley welcomed all who entered the Sanctuary for the 10:30 a.m. Service. Dianne Hirsh welcomed all and read a few announcements. She led the Congregation as they sang two Praise Songs: “Learning to Lean” and “Reach Out and Touch the Lord.” Pastor Lillian read the Call to Worship from Psalm 118, verses 14-16, then led us into Prayer Time.

We sang “Trust and Obey,” then it was time for the Children’s Message, presented by an exuberant Tammy Deering. During the Offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “He’s Everything to Me” on organ and piano. Special Music was performed by the Worship Team as they sang “Behold, What Manner of Love,” accompanied by Margaret.

Pastor Lillian used Scripture from the book of Acts, Chapter 5, Verses 27-32 to introduce her Message, titled: “In His Name.” She told us the population in the time of Jesus was just ordinary people: uneducated, less than perfect, working to make a living. It took them some time to realize Jesus was their Savior, a man who would tell them truths and respect them.

He was performing miracles, and slowly, word spread about His love for all. Jesus did not spend a lot of time with the rich population, but was more concerned with the poor, the disabled, and those suffering from illnesses.

Gradually, people began to lean on Him to enrich their lives, learning to believe His word, and to trust Him as they opened their hearts and minds to His presence in their lives.

The Service ended as we sang the last Hymn: “He Lives,” and the Benediction Response, “The Lord Whom We Love.”

Advertisement

Sunday, May 4

Kay King Watson welcomed all to the 10:30 a.m. Worship Service. She read the announcements and led us as we sang: “We Are the Light” and “Shine, Jesus, Shine”. Pastor Lillian Buckley read from Genesis, Chapter 1, Verse 3 for the Call to Worship. Prayer Time was led by Margaret Emery, and Pastor Lillian led the Congregation as they sang “May Jesus Christ Be Praised.”

Pastor Lillian enthusiastically presented the Children’s Message before they left to attend Sunday School. As the Offering was collected, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “The Lily of the Valley” on organ and piano. The Worship Team offered Special Music as they joyfully sang, “I Will Call Upon the Lord.”

Pastor Lillian presented her Message, titled “Just As He Said,” after she read from Matthew, Chapter 28, Verses 5-7. She told us, “We live in a society of lies.’ Nothing is true except the words of Jesus. His words guide us to the truth of Eternity. God told Noah to build the ark; He told Joseph to take Mary as his wife.

The Bible gives us several examples of God’s directions that determined what would happen when people listened to His instructions and followed them. The words of Jesus are true, and He will always do what He says He will do. So, keep your eyes on the words of Jesus. He said He will return and take believers with Him to live in Eternity. Are you prepared for that day? Get ready!

We sang the last hymn, “Thine Is the Glory,” to close the Service. Then we celebrated Communion as Pastor Lillian presided and the Deacons served the meal. The celebration ended as the Congregation formed a circle and sang: “Blest Be the Tie That Binds.”

Advertisement

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting Dried Pasta for the Food Cupboard. In June, we will collect Peanut Butter.

2. Our next Quarterly Meeting will take place on May 18 after a delicious Potluck Luncheon!

3. The Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, May 24, from 9 a.m. to Noon. A Free Brunch will be served in the Vestry from 9-11 a.m.

4. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, May 25, at 6 p.m. Please join us for a joyful, inspirational gathering!

5. The Healthy Eating Group meets at church each Tuesday at 2 p.m. For more information, please call Paula Wade.

6. There is an AA Meeting each Monday at 6 p.m. in the Vestry.

Copy the Story Link