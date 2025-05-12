LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters rejected changes to one town ordinance and opposed enacting another on Tuesday, April 29, during the annual town meeting referendum vote held at the town office.

Changes to the Solar Energy Systems Ordinance were rejected 198 to 154. The Planning Board approved the amendments in January. One amendment limited the size of large- or medium-scaled ground-mounted solar energy systems to no more than 15 acres. Adding two safety acronyms that solar companies have to meet and be compliant with under fire organization regulations was another change.

Enacting the Animal Control and Dog Control Ordinance was rejected 278 to 86. Many residents attended a public hearing April 1 on the proposed ordinance which included regulations on farm animals raised for food. Several people said its rules were too restrictive, would limit the ability to raise one’s own food. Others were supportive, noting that numerous complaints about goats and other issues had been made.

In May of 2024, selectmen tasked the Planning Board with possibly developing an ordinance governing livestock in the village area after numerous complaints were received. In September selectmen agreed to have the ordinance reviewed by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry before sending it to voters for adoption.

The ordinance included guidelines on the number and type of livestock that could be kept based on a property’s size. It also had requirements for housing structures, coops and fences for animals and poultry. Rules for setbacks, noise, lighting, excessive odors and manure were also included.

