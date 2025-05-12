Franklin County Animal Shelter has been providing shelter, food, and medical care to homeless pets since 1974. We offer same-day adoptions, and we have kittens and adult cats available to meet during our open hours of Monday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. If you would like to meet one of our dogs, give us a call at 207-778-2638 and schedule your meet-and-greet today. (photo credit for dog pics: Catlin Creations)

Our biggest annual fundraiser is just around the corner – Maine’s Mega Yard Sale is at the Farmington Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is only $1 (children under 7 are free). With over 90 vendors registered, face-painting, and concessions, it is sure to be the biggest and best year yet. Proceeds will go towards the new addition we are building to accommodate more animals here in Franklin County. To find out more about how you can get involved in helping abandoned and stray animals, visit our website, fcanimalshelter.org, or drop by during open hours at 550 Industry Rd, Farmington, ME 04938.

Scarface (m) – Don’t let the name deceive you – Scarface is as sweet as he is handsome. With a loud purr and an occasional swat of encouragement if you get too distracted, he is a lover, not a fighter.

Lola (f) – She’s a strong girl, needs a forever friend who can handle her, and is ready to receive all the snuggles she can give, once she gets to know you. She also demands your full attention, so she isn’t looking for any furry roommates.

