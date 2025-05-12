May 4, 2025 – Pastor Bonnie was on vacation this week. Rev. Dr. Susan Crane supplied the message to the congregation.

May 11, 2025 – The North Livermore Baptist Church congregation was welcomed in by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship was spoken, the Invocation and Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “For the Beauty of the Earth”, “A Christian Home”, and “Now Thank We All Our God”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

Every woman in the service received a gift.

The sermon, “A Plan for God’s Children,” using the scripture from Matthew 20:20-21. Pastor Bonnie began by saying that parents want the best for their children. As parents, we can use our experiences to help our children, and we are their teachers in life, their protectors, the ones they can come to when needing help. And so doesn’t God.

These scriptures show that a mother’s love for her two sons was that she wanted the best for them in their lives. As parents, we want our children to grow up knowing and following Christ. For them to be part of God’s family. As Christian parents, we want our kids to receive Jesus as their personal Savior, as this is the most important decision anyone can make.

It not only keeps us from Satan, but also brings us eternal life with Jesus. We all have big dreams for our children. So does God. God wants to see us use the skills and spiritual gifts He has given us, using them to our full potential for His Kingdom. Even the young children can serve God in the church.

Parents’ role in their children’s lives are important. As adults, we get busy with everyday things, work, cooking, cleaning, yard work, but the most important job is to educate your child about who Jesus is and what He has done for them. Bringing them to church, being part of a Christian world, because if you don’t show your children who Jesus is, the world will educate them away from Jesus.

God wants His children to actively participate in the Kingdom. He wants us to be serving Him in our lives. Parents want their children to be engaged in serving Jesus. As Godly parents, we should be setting the example of our faith and service to Christ. As parents, we don’t want our children to settle on anything. We want them to be part of the kingdom, actively involved in the work of the church.

Many people are okay just sitting back, thinking they have worked hard for God, and now they can relax. That isn’t the plan He has for any of us. We all should be working to bring others to Christ.

God wants His children to be powerfully used in the Kingdom. Parents, remember how important your job is today. You are shaping a life, seeking that they would be saved, serving, and successful in Christ Jesus.

God wants us not just to be a creation by Him, but a child for Him.

Announcements: We are collecting any dry Pasta for the Food Pantry in the month of May.

Bible Study is on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

