AUGUSTA — Volunteer Maine, the state commission for community service, received notification from the AmeriCorps federal agency late last week regarding the termination of all federal AmeriCorps grant programs under its administration. This unexpected action impacts over 100 communities across Maine and jeopardizes vital service efforts already underway.

Volunteer Maine is deeply concerned by the abrupt nature of this termination notice, which impacts eight commission-supported AmeriCorps programs, an estimated $2.5 million in annual program funding, and puts at risk the service of more than 120 AmeriCorps members. These members, many of whom committed to 1,700 hours of public service, will now only be able to complete approximately 30% of their intended service.

These programs span all 16 Maine counties, addressing challenges such as chronic disease prevention, workforce development, conservation efforts, educational enrichment, and community resilience. More than 100 Maine communities benefit from these programs annually, with over 1,000 local residents engaged as volunteers alongside AmeriCorps members.

Volunteer Maine remains steadfast in its mission to promote service and volunteerism throughout the state and is actively coordinating with the Office of the Attorney General, which has joined a multi-state lawsuit filed yesterday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. This legal challenge, brought by a coalition of 23 states and the District of Columbia, aims to reverse the terminations and safeguard ongoing community service efforts.

“AmeriCorps programs are important contributors to Maine’s civic infrastructure,” says Chair of the Board of Commissioners of Volunteer Maine, Luke Shorty. “This disruption threatens the ability of communities to address urgent needs and undermines the promise we made to those who answered the call to serve.”

Volunteer Maine remains committed to transparency, advocacy, and the uninterrupted support of our grantees and AmeriCorps members. “We are coordinating closely with national partners, legislative allies, and stakeholders to seek a rapid and just resolution,” says Volunteer Maine’s Executive Director, Brittany Gleixner-Hayat. “We are committed to upholding the integrity of our programs, supporting affected service members, and serving the people of Maine.”

For updates, please visit the Volunteer Maine website.

