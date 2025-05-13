AUBURN — Lin Dehetre, Market Manager VP at Norway Savings Bank’s Auburn branch, proudly presented representatives from Safe Voices in Auburn with a donation of $5,000 during a recent check presentation (pictured below), part of a multi-year commitment by the bank towards an organization responding to calls for help with care and compassion.

Safe Voices is the only shelter and support services organization for victims of domestic violence, sex trafficking, and exploitation in Androscoggin, Franklin, and Oxford counties. For survivors of domestic abuse and violence, asking for that help is only the beginning.

“She just held my hand while I told her everything” is how one domestic abuse survivor described her initial meeting with a Safe Voices advocate. The survivor and the advocate then worked together to find resources that would help her start over and take back control. It’s a story that has played out countless times.

The organization provides one-on-one safety planning, support groups, information and referrals, court advocacy, shelter, education, professional training, and so much more. In addition to its three community-based offices in the tri-county area, Safe Voices operates three shelter facilities: two shelters for survivors of domestic abuse and one confidential safe house for survivors of sex-trafficking. The organization’s safe house is the only one of its kind in Maine. Safe Voices supports over 2,200 survivors annually, no matter their gender identity, and is driven by the simple yet vital truth that all people deserve to be treated with dignity.

It’s an organization that NSB has been proud to donate over $65,000 to in the last decade.

“Safe Voices creates deep and lasting opportunities for survivors and is dedicated to setting our communities on a path to their full potential,” said Dan Walsh, President and CEO of Norway Savings. “It’s a privilege to give this support to an organization that is giving hope to survivors and inspiring meaningful social change in our world.”

Advertisement

Developing and maintaining a strong safety net for those seeking support, assistance, and a life free from violence and abuse is a mission that has also inspired nine Norway Savings Bank team members to contribute hundreds of volunteer hours at the organization.

“Being a board member has been one of the most rewarding experiences knowing that we are making a difference to help end domestic violence and create social awareness in our communities,” said Dehetre, who has served on the Safe Voices Board of Directors for 14 years. “Safe Voices is committed to empowering survivors, embracing the opportunity to freely offer help, and ending the cycle of violence while promoting prevention and peace. It is so powerful.”

Beyond the crucial individual help and advocacy given, Safe Voices works to educate the community about the seriousness and prevalence of abuse.

If you need help, Safe Voices operates a 24/7 helpline that is free, confidential, and anonymous at 1-800-559-2927.

For more information about Safe Voices, including ways in which you can offer support, visit www.safevoices.org.

Copy the Story Link