JAY — Directors voted unanimously to use Guardian for the state’s Paid Family & Medical Leave program on May 8 during the Regional School Unit 73 board meeting held at Spruce Mountain High School.

“I am still in hopes that legislation will change,” Superintendent Scott Albert said. “Between now and next May our legislators will exempt school districts and municipalities from having the Paid Family Medical Leave plan.”

Guardian and Unum have been approved by the state as plans to use, Albert said. He recommended the district use the former. “It has experience, because they’ve done it in six other states, Massachusetts being one of them,” he noted. For next year, there would be an advantage of $150,000 less than what would be paid to the state, he noted.

Guardian is an insurance company, already has money, doesn’t need money up front, Albert said. “When the state put this through, the state hadn’t raised any money for this yet, so they were starting to collect from businesses, etc. to put money into it,” he explained. “One percent of what everybody’s pay is to build that up, and then they won’t start paying it out until May of 2026.”

If Guardian is approved, the district doesn’t have to pay in until May 2026, he said. “That’s about $150,000 savings for the district, not to mention a savings for any employees who work in the district,” he noted. “After that is about $3,000 to $4,000 savings per year, because the big savings is that we don’t have to put money up front, like the state is asking us to put money up front.”

Director Elaine Fitzgerald of Jay asked if the hoped for legislation would affect teachers or school districts.

Albert replied it could make school districts exempt, would be nice if they exempted municipalities too.

Teachers have contracts that cover those issues, Fitzgerald said.

Director Don Emery of Livermore Falls asked what was done previously.

“This is brand new legislation saying we have to do this,” Albert responded. “This past January we had to start paying 1%. The district pays 60% of the 1% and the staff pays 40% of the 1% of every dollar that they make.”

District staff have sick days and sick banks in their contracts, this is a state mandate, Albert said.

When asked, Albert said a vote was needed that night. “Maine School Management needs our answer by May 21,” he noted. “There is another deadline later in July, but then we would just have to pay money in between times.”

Director Roger Moulton of Livermore Falls asked if staff had been consulted.

“We met, consulted with all the groups, and they like the fact that they don’t have to pay any money in between now and next May either,” Albert answered.

The state rate will lower to 0.98%, that is how the district would save additional money in years to come if the district is not exempted, he noted. Guardian has already said it would stay in the same range as the state, he added.

In other business

Directors unanimously approved the 2025-2026 school year calendar. Albert said the district has to be somewhat aligned with Mt. Blue High School, is allowed five days difference with the schedule for Foster Career and Technical Education Center.

There are no dissimilar days with Foster CTE Center, one dissimilar day with Mt. Blue, Albert noted. Mt. Blue has one fewer workshop day, he said. “They start grades K-9 on Aug. 27, we have a workshop Aug. 27,” he stated. Grades 10-12 at Mt. Blue start Aug. 28, the day grades K-12 start for Spruce Mountain schools, he noted.

Spruce Mountain schools will continue late arrival Wednesdays in the coming year.

