KINGFIELD — The Select Board met May 5 to hear a presentation from Emily Hastings of Main-Land Development Consultants, Inc., of Livermore Falls regarding a proposed replacement for the aging Lander Stream culvert.

A Maine Department Of Transportation [DOT] bridge inspection from May 2021 rated the existing culvert in “Poor Condition” due to issues such as heavy scaling, large spalling and wide cracks. The channel itself was rated as “Satisfactory,” with some minor bank slumping and damage. The agency’s 0-9 scale classifies 0 as failed and 9 as excellent.

Hastings presented survey results and a recommended design for a concrete box culvert measuring 15 feet wide, 12 feet tall and 46 feet long. She explained the choice was based on ease of installation, structural benefits and compatibility with ongoing one-lane traffic during construction. The design has already received U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval eliminating the need for an additional permit.

Town Manager Leanna Targett noted the information had been shared with the board in advance and invited Hastings to elaborate on the selection. Hastings said concrete offers better pressure distribution and is favored by contractors for its prefabricated clamshell design, which simplifies installation and shaping to the natural streambed. She also noted that skipping a geotechnical analysis helped reduce costs.

Although no official cost estimate was included in the presentation, Hastings referenced a similar project in Wales that was bid at $450,000. Chair Wade Browne responded that the town does not currently have funds available for a project of that size. Targett confirmed this, and both agreed the town would need to explore external funding sources. Targett said, “I would love to get it done, but we don’t have the money.”

Hastings and Targett discussed potential grant opportunities, including Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and a Maine DOT culvert grant program with applications likely due in the fall. Hastings advised completing design drawings but holding off on detailed technical specifications until funding is secured.

The board agreed to pursue further funding research and complete the preliminary design work. Hastings said she would remain in contact as the project progresses.

