LIVERMORE FALLS — The majority of selectmen voted May 6 to discontinue the solid waste hauler permit for Darcy Croteau, owner of Darcy’s Disposal Service of Turner. A public hearing on the matter was held at the beginning of the meeting.

Chair William Kenniston and selectmen Jeffrey Bryant and John Barbioni voted in favor while Ernest Souther abstained. Bruce Peary recused himself due to a conflict of interest, citing the ethical code of conduct and the board’s bylaws. Later he said Croteau is his employee.

During the public hearing earlier, Town Manager Carrie Castonguay shared that it was an opportunity to speak for or against Croteau’s business after complaints were made, including accusations of rude behavior. Castonguay said she had received several emails of support from Croteau’s customers. A Transfer Station attendant, who she did not wish to name, issued a report that was shared with the board and media.

Croteau said she was not sure why she might no longer be allowed to use the Transfer Station.

“I’ve never been given a phone call with an explanation about there’s an issue, people are making complaints,” she said. “I drive through the town and pick up the trash, I go to the Transfer Station and I dump it.”

Croteau said she didn’t know how many calls had been received or what they were about, and asked if there was proof of those calls. She spoke of an instance at the Transfer Station where the attendant didn’t open the gate so she could unload her trailer.

Advertisement

“I was very rudely treated,” she said. “I’m sure that he said I was very rude as well. I was because I had had a really crappy day to begin with.”

Croteau said she was the only female hauler and felt she was being discriminated against. She said she has continued to pick up her customers’ trash and paid to take it to Auburn. She said she purchased a different trailer that unloaded faster after complaints were made previously. She asked for the opportunity to fix things.

Selectmen renewed Croteau’s solid waste hauling permit on Feb. 18. Public Works Director Bill Nichols told selectmen in December 2020 that he had given her business until Dec. 31 to see if it could be more efficient at unloading at the Transfer Station. In February 2021 selectmen allowed Croteau to continue bringing recyclables and trash there.

“In my opinion, from what I have read and speaking with some eye witnesses, I don’t feel that it’s … in the town’s interest to continue this,” Kenniston said prior to the vote.

“I agree with that,” Bryant added. “The 10 or a dozen emails that were sent, but just the circumstances and how this just keeps coming back.”

“Why is that,” Croteau asked. “How come I don’t get an explanation of what the issue is?”

“The main thing that I take issue with is the verbal language and discussion directed toward our employee,” Kenniston responded. “As part of his job he shouldn’t have to deal with that. I do not feel that it is in our best interest or his best interest to put your right to haul there over his right to a safe environment. Nobody should have to deal with being sworn at or cursed. I don’t think that is right.”

Copy the Story Link