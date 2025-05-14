CARRABASSETT VALLEY — All Carrabassett Valley area children, including preschoolers, Stratton School students, SAD 58, and any homeschooled student up to age 18, are welcome to put a piece of art at the Carrabassett Valley Youth Art exhibition throughout the month of May.

The Artist reception is Wednesday, May 21, 4:30-6 p.m. Join the Art Walk up to Carrabassett Valley Academy to view their art from 6-7:30 p.m. A Story Walk will be available via the path to CVA!

Pieces must have a wire or string securely attached to the back to hang on our hooks. No tape or pins of any kind are allowed on the walls. Please see the staff upon entering, and we can assist you if needed!

Thank you for supporting our local children!

