MEXICO — After nearly five years as town manager, Raquel Welch-Day has resigned.

The resignation was announced Tuesday evening on the town’s Facebook page after closed-door sessions Monday and Tuesday between Welch-Day and the Select Board.

Contacted Wednesday morning, Welch-Day said, “After five years, I think it’s time for a change. It’s effective immediately but I am staying on for a month to help with the office transition.”

Welch-Day began her duties as town manager July 1, 2020.

During her time as manager, she noted she was Emergency Management Agency director during the flood of 2023, which devastated the downtown, assisting the citizens with Federal Emergency Management Association paperwork while handling all of the town FEMA work at the same time.

Welch-Day also obtained a $4.5 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for a new fire station.

She was the recipient of the Spirit of America Award for her contributions to the betterment of the town, and was recognized by as Employee of the Year for two consecutive years.

Welch-Day was also active in creating events of the town, including planning, organizing and running the 4th of July celebration, the Halloween Trunk or Treat and parade, and the Elf on the Shelf.

She said she will continue in her role as a member of the Peru Select Board.