STATE — New Ventures Maine will offer free online workshops and classes in May designed to help people in Maine gain the skills, knowledge, and confidence to build a career, start a business, and manage money.
The full class schedule is accessible at bit.ly/NVMEClasses. Single- and multi-session workshops include (partial list):
Building Careers:
- Making Career Choices: Tuesday, May 6, 6-7 p.m. Online. Ready for a career change but don’t know where to start? This one-hour workshop will point you in the right direction. We will cover what to consider when making a career choice and resources to help you succeed.
- My Next Career Move: Wednesdays, May 7 – 28 (4 sessions), 12-1:30 p.m. Online. In four weekly Zoom sessions of lively activities and discussion, you will assess your skills, interests, and experiences to determine what career options might be best and create an action plan to help you succeed.
Starting Businesses
- Exploring Self-Employment: Thursday, May 8, 6-7 p.m. Online. This one-hour workshop covers the pros and cons of owning your own business, the steps needed for start-up, the major elements of a business plan, and the many resources available to help you succeed. (Also offered May 20)
- Build Your Business Website: Sign up anytime; complete by June 30, 2025. Online. This class provides business owners with tools to create a professional website that meets their business’s needs.
Managing Money
- Money Management Workshops: Thursdays, May 1 – 15, 12-1 p.m. Online. Learn to budget, repair your credit, and create a savings plan. Join us for any or all three workshops. May 1: Budgeting Basics; May 8: Let’s Talk About Credit; May 15: Build Your Savings
- My Money Works: Tuesdays, May 13 – June 10 (5 sessions), 6-7 p.m. Online. Gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, save, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals with a plan to achieve greater financial stability.
To learn more, visit newventuresmaine.org or call 207-621-3440.
Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.
Send questions/comments to the editors.