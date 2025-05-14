LIVERMORE FALLS — For Brianna Rush, director of Treat Memorial Library, libraries have always held a special kind of magic. “I’ve loved books and libraries all my life,” she said. “I not only loved books but music, movies and pop culture overall, and I loved the idea of being a curator of sorts for a collection of all those materials.”

Rush first came to the area as a University of Maine at Farmington student. “While I was initially a secondary education major, I realized that what I really wanted was to work in libraries,” she said. Her mother discovered the library services program at the University of Maine at Augusta and after graduation, Rush worked as a direct support professional before joining Treat as assistant director.

Now director, Rush said her view of librarianship has deepened over the years. “A library is not only a collection of wonderful books and media, it is a community center and one of the few ‘third spaces’ left in our society where it is not expected that someone who comes through the doors necessarily has to spend money to enjoy what is offered.”

Her pride in the library’s work is evident. “We are not only helping people find the book or DVD they are looking for, we are helping with the tech problems that come with filing crucial paperwork,” she said. “We are connecting creative children and adults with resources so they can express themselves with arts and crafts. We try to provide a space where people can get what they need to educate their families, whether they are homeschoolers or not.”

Rush said that even if the library can’t meet a patron’s need directly, they do their best to make a connection. “We try to connect people with other organizations if we can’t provide what they are looking for and have guests that will be entertaining and educational for the public.”

Since joining the library in 2014, she has seen changes both joyful and challenging. “We have gone through some trying times since I came to work here, from staff passing away to the pandemic, so some of our changes have been painful,” she said. But she believes those experiences have pushed the library to adapt and grow. “I think our willingness to try new things has led to some pretty great new programs over the years: Homeschool Group, Comic Book Day, therapy dogs from Love on a Leash, our wonderful Tech Help from Spruce Mountain Adult Ed, Book Club, etc.”

Advertisement

The Book Club holds a special place in her heart. “When I started at the library in 2014, there was a program already in place for that year from the Maine Humanities Council,” she said. “After that series was over, some members expressed that they would like to continue a book club. Some of those same people are still with Book Club over 10 years later, and I’ve had such a wonderful and enriching experience being in the group.”

Together, they’ve explored a wide variety of themes. “We work together to decide what topics we want to explore, from Maine authors to women in history to food in fiction and more,” she said. “We have read over 100 books together and are still going.”

Rush also launched the Homeschool Group, which is now expanding thanks to a grant secured by the assistant director. “Because of our assistant director obtaining a grant, we are going to be able to provide more resources for our homeschool families than ever before.”

Originally from Aroostook County, Rush sees the library’s role in a rural town as essential. “I have always lived in small towns in Maine,” she said. “It’s what I was born into and it is what I still love. It’s also our job to provide crucial resources to rural areas.”

Rush said she enjoys the personal connections that come from serving a small community. “We can get to know a patron’s personality, likes, and dislikes because we are in a smaller community,” she said.

Outside the library, Rush is also involved in theater. “In different ways, both the theater and the library are a celebration of the arts,” she said. “Music, books, theater, movies … these are the things that celebrate humanity and make life interesting.”

Rush has lived in Franklin County since 2003 and says she finds it hard to imagine leaving. “There’s peace and beauty here, but at the same time so many opportunities to participate in the arts and other community groups,” she said. “To me, it’s the best of both worlds. It’s the people I’ve met here that have made it truly special.”

For those considering library work, especially in small towns, she has clear advice: “Volunteer [if you are able] to really get a sense of what working in a library is all about,” she said. “Know that if going to school in person isn’t an option for you, there are many wonderful online programs for library services and library science.”

Copy the Story Link