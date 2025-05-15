FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary proudly welcomes area youth 14 and under to its annual fishing derby on Saturday, May 24 at 9 a.m. The event will take place at Fish N Play, 294 Titcomb Hill Road in Farmington (across from Noah’s Ark day care).
The fishing derby is free, and each age group will have a half hour to fish with a two-fish limit. Youth aged 10 – 14 will start at 9 a.m.; 7 – 9 years at 9:30 a.m., and 4 – 6 years at 10 a.m.
Worms will be used for bait, and Rotary respectfully requests that this stay a kid-friendly event, with kids participating independently (no adult help, please). Great prizes will be awarded!
Comments are not available on this story. Read more about why we allow commenting on some stories and not on others.
Send questions/comments to the editors.