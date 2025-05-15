FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary proudly welcomes area youth 14 and under to its annual fishing derby on Saturday, May 24 at 9 a.m. The event will take place at Fish N Play, 294 Titcomb Hill Road in Farmington (across from Noah’s Ark day care).

The fishing derby is free, and each age group will have a half hour to fish with a two-fish limit. Youth aged 10 – 14 will start at 9 a.m.; 7 – 9 years at 9:30 a.m., and 4 – 6 years at 10 a.m.

Worms will be used for bait, and Rotary respectfully requests that this stay a kid-friendly event, with kids participating independently (no adult help, please). Great prizes will be awarded!

