RUMFORD — The Ladies of the Lake quilters displayed over 50 of their creations May 1 at the Rumford United Methodist Church.

The group dedicates their skills to support charitable organizations and initiatives, often making and donating quilts to those in need.

Some of the colorful patchwork designs were done over the winter. Others are older, with some family quilts from the past shown too. Quilts are also donated to the group.

Ladies of the Lake was formed in the 1980s, according to President Mary Pulsifer, one of the original members.

Usually 15 or more quilters attend meetings and all are willing to share material and ideas for designs.

Pulsifer guessed that about half the materials for these quilts were purchased when Marden’s store was open in Rumford. She said she’s hopeful more material will be available when the Farmington Marden’s opens.

Ladies of the Lake used to have a float display of their quilts for veterans at the local Memorial Day parade.

Beside quilts, the group has made mitts for people undergoing dialysis.

They make quilts for veterans, dresses for girls in Africa, quilts for nursing homes, as well as quilts and supplies to support Newborns in Need in their mission to distribute gift bags. The members hold a baby shower once a year to help meet an immediate need of a newborn’s trip home. These gifts are made from donated fabric and members’ resources.

In the past, they have donated many quilts to comfort children who are fire victims.

In 2024, Ladies of the Lake was recognized by the town of Rumford with its Spirit of America Award. Following that, the group was recognized by the Oxford County commissioners and the state Senate.

Ladies of the Lake is comprised of quilters from Peru, Dixfield, Rumford, Mexico, Byron, Roxbury and Andover. They meet on the first Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the chapel at 455 Linnell St. Experience is not necessary and members will teach others the craft.

For more information call 562-7050.