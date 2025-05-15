FARMINGTON — Old South Church Concert Series welcomes Maine’s Side By Each to Farmington for the first time on Sunday, June 1 at 4 p.m. Tickets for general admission will be $25, with students (12 yrs+/college with ID) and seniors (65+) $20. There is free admission for children under 12 years.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events with a small processing fee or reserved by calling the ticket reservation line at 207-491-5919 until 1 p.m. on the day of the performance. Tickets will be available at the door. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. The concert will run straight through with no intermission. The Church’s front entrance at 235 Main Street is handicap accessible.

The group Side By Each features two powerful musical couples, Don and Cindy Roy, and Matt Shipman and Erica Brown. The roots run deep in Side By Each as Don and Cindy Roy’s music goes back in each of their families to the Canadian Maritimes and Quebec. In 2018, they were awarded a National Heritage Fellowship Award as leading exponents of Franco-American traditional music in Maine. Erica Brown grew up studying the fiddle with Don from the age of 8 for many years.

A virtuosic fiddler and singer herself, of not only Franco-American music but now bluegrass as well, she fits right in with Don and Cindy like they have never stopped playing. Matt Shipman is not only an interpreter of traditional music, which he has studied and played for many years, but also weaves that love of tradition into his singing and solid accompaniment with bouzouki and guitar. Together with Don and Erica’s fiddling, Cindy’s rhythmic piano, footwork, and step dancing, Matt’s guitar and bouzouki work, and Matt and Erica’s vocals, they bring a lively show to audiences across the US and Canada.

