FARMINGTON — The Thursday Island Reading Series hosts its first-ever children’s event with acclaimed cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, author of Big Nate, on Thursday, May 29, at 6 p.m. at Twice Sold Tales.

This May, the Thursday Island Reading Series closes out its spring season with its first-ever children’s event featuring beloved cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, creator of the wildly popular Big Nate comic strip and the Max and the Midnights graphic novel series. The Thursday Island Reading Series–a collaboration between Devany Doak and Garrett Booksellers, Twice Sold Tales, and The Rustica Journal–invites acclaimed authors to read their work and, in the spirit of classic Maine summer camps, share a skill or craft with the audience.

On Thursday, May 29, at 6 p.m. at Twice Sold Tales, Lincoln Peirce will deliver an easel talk for children and the young at heart based on his bestselling work, followed by an interactive drawing game. Beverages, snacks, and copies of Peirce’s books will be available for purchase.

Lincoln Peirce (pronounced “purse”) is the creator of the “Big Nate” comic strip, which debuted in 1991 in 135 newspapers, and currently has a client list of over 400 newspapers worldwide. He is also the author/illustrator of a series of Big Nate novels for young readers, as well as a series of Big Nate activity books. He has written a number of animated shorts that have appeared on Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon, and is the creator of the Big Nate animated series. Peirce’s latest work is the Max & the Midknights graphic novel trilogy, a comedic adventure story set in the Middle Ages. The first book in that series went on to spend sixteen weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list, peaking at #2.

The Thursday Island Reading Series will return for its fall season on September 11, with novelist Nick Fuller Googins, celebrating the release of The Frequency of Living Things.

For more information about this event or the Thursday Island Reading Series, contact DDG Booksellers at 778-3454 or Twice Sold Tales at 778-4411.

Copy the Story Link