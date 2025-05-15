FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 is moving forward with a districtwide literacy strategy and preparing for future technology upgrades, including artificial intelligence integration, following updates shared during the May 13 board of directors meeting.
Superintendent Christian Elkington announced that RSU 9 had been awarded approximately $46,500 in summer programming funds through the Maine Department of Education’s Title I Summer Reallocated grant. The district had requested $51,000.
“They had more requests than usual, and they figured out how to do like 90% of each district. That was pretty good of them,” Elkington said. Assistant Superintendent Monique Poulin confirmed the awarded amount and noted the funds will help support the district’s summer programs.
A major portion of the meeting focused on the district’s new Literacy Purpose Statement and the adoption of a systemic instructional approach beginning with kindergarten and first grade in the 2025-26 school year.
“With literacy that is one of the things that has not happened in this district,” Elkington said. “What I mean by systemic is that across all K-1 grade levels, in this next year we would be using many of the same strategies. Obviously, you adjust for students with specialized needs, but a systemic approach across the board, anything will work if you do it systemically.”
The plan includes expanding the approach to grade 2 in 2026-27. “That does not mean some schools may not move more quickly in grade two,” he said, “but that will be the focus.”
Elkington stressed that participation would be consistent across the district. “Sometimes in large organizations, if you push enough you may not have to participate,” he said. “But we will be working together and we will be participating together across schools and across classrooms with the approaches that we have reviewed and put into practice this year.”
He described the model as rooted in a Multi-Tiered System of Support [MTSS], allowing teachers to adjust strategies based on student needs. “The model and structures in place help facilitate teacher reflection, it is not just a package program,” he said.
Jennifer Ladd, RSU 9’s literacy coordinator, added that the purpose statement is designed to unify staff around shared instructional goals. “While general in nature, it does start to give us a common understanding and a foundation from which to work,” Ladd said.
She said she is also developing a more detailed companion document aimed at educators. “It has more instructional language in it,” she said. “It is definitely clearer on what the approaches look like. So that will be coming soon, as soon as it’s finished.”
During the “good news” portion of the meeting, Elkington thanked parent groups, administrators, and staff for making Staff Appreciation Week memorable. “I want to thank the district office staff who made whoopie pies instead of purchasing them,” he said. “I have never seen so many thank-yous come to the district office. They were delicious. That pumpkin whoopie pie, I am still thinking about it.”
In his broader superintendent’s report, Elkington noted that unspent funds in the 2024-25 First 10 budget application would result in an increased adjustment for the 2025-26 budget year. “We will be adjusting that,” he said. “The board did not vote on a specific number, so I don’t think we need to bring it back to the board. But I just want you to know it will increase.” First 10 in Maine is a Community School model that supports children from prenatal through age ten and their families to help all children learn and thrive.
Looking ahead, Elkington also acknowledged a recent White House directive prioritizing artificial intelligence in schools. “It seems to be moving pretty quickly, the different kinds of AI opportunities,” he said. “We have jumped in, and we have to go in with two hands and two feet with AI.” He said this initiative would become part of a 10-year technology plan to be reviewed by the board next year.
Board members also recognized the contributions of student representatives who are graduating this spring. Chair Dee Dorothy Robinson offered her thanks and wished them well.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.