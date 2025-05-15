MEXICO — Thirty residents representing 16 towns in Region 9 School of Applied Technology approved a $2.6 million budget May 7 for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The budget approved for this year was $2.4 million

The career and technical education school will receive $355,948 in local assessments, an increase of $2,891, mostly from Regional School Unit 10 in Rumford, Maine School Administrative District 44 in Bethel and Regional School Unit 56 in Dixfield.

The school provides 12 courses, including automotive technology, computer technology, culinary arts and outdoor skills and leadership programs for high school students from Rumford, Mexico, Roxbury, Hanover, Bethel, Newry, Woodstock, Greenwood, Dixfield, Canton, Carthage, Peru, Andover, Byron, Gilead and Upton.

Voters also approved an adult education budget of $420,576, or $5,208 less than this year.

Before voting, residents elected Dave Duguay of Byron as moderator, who was sworn in by Region 9 Chairperson Norm Clanton, who has served the vocational school for 44 years.

During the meeting that followed, the board of directors ratified the budget votes, and also heard a presentation from Chris Barlow, instructor of automotive technology, along with fellow instructor Brian Mills.

At the request of one of the directors, Barlow gave a brief tour of their shop, which included three vehicles on lifts.