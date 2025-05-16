AREA — Local Veterans organizations and their auxiliaries will be holding wreath-laying services on Monday, May 26, at select War Memorials in the area.

Jay VFW Post 3335, American Veterans Post 33, American Legion Post 10, and their Auxiliaries will have members participating in these time-honored recognitions. The Ceremony at each location will include Color Guard, Wreath laying, Prayers, and Firing Squad. All Veterans, Public Service Departments, and Community members are welcome and urged to attend! The ceremony will kick off promptly at 7:20 a.m. in Fayette and then progress to Livermore (Brettuns) and then to the Livermore Falls Bridge.

According to VFW Post Commander Abbie Dodgins and incoming Commander Mike Ouellette’s comments, “we are changing the order of memorials, to maximize time and accommodate other days’ activities. We still must limit which memorials we perform honors at, as we just don’t have enough Veteran members participating anymore to hit all area locations.”

The schedule for this year’s events is as follows:

• Fayette War Memorial 7:20 a.m. (Rt. 17, 2589 Main Street, Fayette Town Office area)

• Livermore Brettuns War Memorial 7:45 a.m. (Rt. 4 Federal Road and Church St.)

Advertisement

• Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge 8:10 a.m. (Rt. 4 crossing the Androscoggin River)

“Times are approximate and could vary slightly, earlier or later, based on travel and traffic delays while traveling to each memorial location”, VFW Memorial Chairman Jim Manter states. “However, we will begin promptly at each location when the honors teams arrive, so we ask the community and public to please be patient and flexible in our timing and schedule,” Manter requests.

“The same people participating in the honors teams are also preparing for the area parade and annual chicken barbecue, and we need to share the resources!” “This year will also be a community parade, starting at 10 a.m., and the Color Guard and Firing squad will be participating, presenting honors at the Jay War Memorial Square, Richardson Cemetery, and Union Park. Over 38 units will be on parade! We’re excited to be part of this community event,” Manter adds.

The VFW will be holding its traditional Chicken Barbeque at 12:30 p.m., as well. “The menu will be a half chicken, and includes macaroni salad, chips, and a homemade cookie”, according to Rob Pelchat, the post BBQ Foreman. “Again, this year, this BBQ is huge in our fundraising efforts, and traditionally is our largest benefit of the year”. Pelchat adds, “Our success on this one event sets the tone for our ability to support various scholarships and donations to local citizens and community members.”

“We are also going to add a touch of wood roasting, for unique flavoring from the traditional BBQ pit. It will be superb!” Pelchat adds: “The cost will be a $15 donation, and our team is extremely proud of being able to keep the cost down and procure enough chicken for the annual BBQ, but our supply is limited.” Pre-ordering meals is required by Friday, May 23, by calling 897-5122. Please state if you will plan to pick up in the drive-thru or dine in. Indoor dining and beverage service will also be offered for members and guests, but by reservation only when you place your chicken order, as seating is limited.