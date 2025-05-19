FARMINGTON — The Lion’s Den Thrift Shop on Broadway is once again open for business with a new look featuring special spaces, vintage items and much more.

Several sales were held in late March and early April before closing so that renovations could be made.

“Susan Jones and her helpers put in hundreds and hundreds of hours cleaning this place up and sorting through things,” Jeff Wright, Farmington Lions Club secretary said May 15 during a preview of the changes prior to the grand reopening May 16.

“This is our home space,” Jones said while standing at the rear of the store’s upper level. “We have converted the store into several different spaces. This area has apartment-sized furniture and home furnishings.”

The area to the left of the door is called “Boujee on a budget,” where vintage items can be found, Jones noted.

Advertisement

“As people come in, there is the ‘all things Maine’ section,” she said. “L.L.Bean, anything with Maine on it. L.L.Bean shorts are $5, very price friendly.

The store now features many vintage and “picker friendly” items, Jones stated. She pointed out an original Stephen King hardcover book written in 1996 under his pseudonym Richard Bachman.

“It is priced at $10; on Google it goes for $60,” she said. “Pickers can purchase things, resell them and make a little bit.”

The lower level is now called “Thrifter’s Den,” where clothing and accessories for all ages are displayed. “We are not tagging individual items; prices for each type are noted at the end of the racks,” Jones said. “All are under $5.”

Farmington Lions Club owns the store and they help out in the community, Jones stated.

“The Lions Club provides service to people in the world where people need all the help they can get,” she said.

Advertisement

Shelly Sala, Theresa Bridges and Jess Ashton helped “put in all the work to make this successful,” Jones said. “Last month we gave away $1,100 worth of free items to people who needed them. This past month we sold over 1,000 bags of items in the store.”

John Sala of West Freeman took a few minutes to talk with Buzz Davis of Farmington. “They have got me down here to help with things,” he said.

Jones said there are still lots of things in storage. Some are several years old and have never been displayed, she stated.

“What a world of difference,” one lady exclaimed soon after entering the shop

The store is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Jones noted. For more information, call 207-778-9046 or go to the Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574431202044.