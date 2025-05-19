DIXFIELD — The Planning Board voted 3-0 Thursday to approve the migrant housing subdivision project by Irving Forest Products at its sawmill on Pine Street.

The Canadian-based company plans to build four, four-bedroom mobile homes to house legal male and female migrant employees at the sawmill, the largest producer of white pine in America.

Board Chairman Ken Hinkley, Liz Kelly and Grayson Child voted for it. Greg Gagne, who is an abutter to the site, did not vote.

Irving representatives said previously that the Dixfield Employees Housing project will help the company hire for positions it has had trouble filling.

Related Dixfield residents speak out against migrant worker housing

At Gagne’s request, with support from other abutters, the Planning Board added a condition of approval that Irving establish a buffer line between the abutters and the mobile homes by adding to the tree line with undergrowth and vegetation along the Irving property line on Pine Street and the driveway to the subdivision.

Advertisement

Two abutters requested to have a fence instead of trees.

Before voting on the project, Hinkley said he was advised by the town attorney to do a finding of facts and conclusions, which were then approved by the board.

“We have to go through step by step everything that happened in this process, factually,” he said.

Hinkley said appeals of this decision may be filed in writing with the Board of Appeals within 30 days.

Kelly said the town has a full three-member Appeals Board.

Related Employee housing proposed for Dixfield sawmill

Asked when Irving can begin work at the site, Hinkley said, “They’re free to go to work tomorrow if they want. The applicant is now free to go ahead with the project.”

Advertisement

“It’s been a long, dragged out and contentious situation,” Hinkley said. “I appreciate your patience. I appreciate your input. It’s all been valuable and helpful. But now, as a town, let’s move forward.”

An ongoing issue was hazardous chemicals on the site after underground storage tanks were removed in 1988.

Child said that of the 13 acres on that parcel, only the 1-acre section involved in the housing project was tested.

Irving plant manager Randy Chicoine, said there is detectable arsenic, “but it’s way below the levels required for residential housing.”

The meeting began by going through correspondence to the Planning Board from three residents, all regarding the housing project.

Resident Steve Swan, who has filed a request for an emergency preliminary injunction in Oxford County Superior Court against Hinkley, the Planning Board chairman, said the required public hearing prior to a board vote was ineffective because the public was not properly notified. He complained to the Select Board because it has oversight over the Planning Board.

Advertisement

Before Town Manager Alicia Conn notified the Select Board of Swan’s letter, she said she shared his complaint with the town’s legal counsel, who said anyone who might have been confused by the notice of public hearing published in the newspaper should be allowed to speak before the board voted on the project.

Hinkley said any communications between the Planning Board and Swan should go through the town attorney, Kristin Collins, a member of Preti Flaherty’s Municipal Law Group.

Correspondence from Jason Hutchinson of Spring Street in Dixfield, who was not present at the meeting, was read by Kelly.

Hutchinson said this application has been languishing before the Planning Board for an unacceptable period of time.

“This continued delay is actively harming our town’s economic viability,” he wrote. “As a resident of Dixfield, I’m deeply concerned that the Planning Board’s inaction suggests an inappropriate handling of the matter and a disregard for the potential economic benefits this project would bring to our community.”

At last month’s Planning Board meeting, Chicoine said there are about 10 to 20 positions they have trouble filling.

Advertisement

“But the fact of the matter is, people do not want to do that type of work,” he said. “… I hired 83 people in 2023 and almost the same last year.”

Amy Ruzbasan, an abutter to the named Dixfield Employees Housing subdivision, read her statement that said residents are ready to move forward with legal action against the board’s decision.

“Would it help the Planning Board to decide to pause the Irving subdivision application based on the potential of a class-action suit, perhaps brought to the United States Court of International Trade, is the last item on our opposition list,” Ruzbasan said. “We currently have 27 Dixfield citizens who can potentially create this class.

“If it would benefit the Dixfield Planning Board to request a pause on Irving subdivision application due to potential litigation, I could have the attorney prepare a letter of intent to litigate through a class-action lawsuit based on the devaluation of all our properties in the proximity of the proposed subdivision application.

“Would you purchase a home in a neighborhood that houses between 12 and 36 strangers on a rotating basis and also has a documented waste site that has contaminated the local groundwater so the subdivision cannot drill their own wells for water supply? … My goals are to keep the peace, keep the prosperity and do the right things,” Ruzbasan said.

Hinkley asked how the board wished to act on the Ruzbasan’s request to delay. “We can either accept it as a concerned citizen’s voice and comments,” she said. “Or we could entertain a motion to act on her request.”

Child responded, “I think it ought to be as a concerned citizen.”

He made that a motion, seconded by Kelly. The board voted in favor, with Gagne not voting.