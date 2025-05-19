The Boxcar Children: Easy Readers

By Gertrude Chandler Warren

Your parents, grandparents, and/or great-grandparents may have read the Boxcar Children when they were little, as they were first published in 1924. The author, Gertrude Chandler Warner, a first-grade teacher, wrote the first 19 stories. Other writers continued writing for the series, always noting that they were based on Gertrude Chandler’s original books.

Still published, there are now over 160 titles. The many adventures of the Boxcar Children continue to be much loved by children and teens; these children’s classics are signed out frequently at the library.

The good news is… the titles have now been adapted into Easy Readers; Level 2. Colored pictures, larger print, fewer words, and easier words now make it possible for younger children to enjoy the adventurous tales of the 4 orphaned children…Henry, Jessie, Violet, and Benny Alden.

Although the children had a grandfather, for some reason, they thought he might be cruel and were hiding from him. The newly orphaned children tried to find a home in several places, but all the spots had some risks. Eventually, they came across an abandoned train’s boxcar in the forest. The children worked excitedly and diligently to create it into a comfy home.

When Violet became sick, a doctor who lived near treated her. At that time, he realized that the children were orphans, living in a boxcar. As to what happened next, you will need to read to find out the fate of the Alden children. You can also follow their many adventures in the numerous other Boxcar Children books at the Paris Public Library, both in the Junior Fiction Room and on the shelves labeled Easy Readers in the Children’s Room.

Enjoy experiencing the adventures of the sweet Alden children: Henry, Jessie, Violet, and Benny.