Recently, I told a friend that I had a birthday coming up. It is a big one, the big seven zero. My friend quickly replied that I didn’t look 70 at all. Which was nice, but it made me wonder what, exactly, 70 should look like? Is 70 the new 60? Probably not, but it begs the question: What does aging look like in our modern society?

Gone are the days of retiring to your rocking chair on the front porch. Many Mainers continue to work well past the Social Security retirement age of 67. Maine’s retirees and other older citizens are often active in many different ways in their communities as volunteers, advocates, and as

caregivers for family members.

Like every other stage in life, the current Baby Boomers are pushing out old stereotypes of aging and generating new ideas of what aging means. According to AARP’s Aging Well in America: AARP’s Vision for a National Plan on Aging report, one in five Americans will be over 65 by 2030. How we age as a generation will depend upon how communities address challenges of modern aging: healthy living and access to quality health care always come to mind. However, in addition, we need to examine financial health (in terms of earning, saving, and preserving financial sources as we age), supporting family caregivers, and creating age-friendly communities that will enable people to age in place.

If asked, most older Mainers would prefer to “age in place” close to family and friends. Maine has almost 100 designated age-friendly towns where groups work within each community and help people of all ages stay in their own homes and communities, where we know they prefer to be.

Debra Whitman, Ph.D., AARP’s Chief Policy Officer and author of the new book, The Second Fifty: Answers to the 7 Big Questions in Mid-life and Beyond, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Maine Geriatric Conference, sponsored by the University of New England on May 21-22. Whitman will discuss how we view aging and the types of changes communities might consider to help all of us move through the second half of our lives.

It is hard for me to reconcile the idea of geriatrics with my upcoming birthday age. I don’t feel geriatric, but, contrary to stereotypes, perhaps this is how I should feel at my age. I do believe that as the large and loud boomer generation moves into their 70s and beyond, we will drive the conversation of what aging, and aging well, looks like. Let’s talk! As always, you can find friendly people at the AARP coffees and other events near you.

Joyce Bucciantini is a retired middle school educator. She currently coordinates Delta Kappa Gamma’s Read to Me program, is a tutor with Literacy Volunteers-Androscoggin, and is an active AARP Maine volunteer. She enjoys her gardens, being outdoors, and traveling.

