FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners accepted a recommendation Tuesday that Jacob “Jake” Nichols of Livermore Falls become the new IT director as of July 1.

Nichols is currently an information technology specialist with the county who works under Director Jim Desjardins, who plans to retire in July. He will work a month or so with Nichols to get him familiar with the director’s duties.

Nichols’ estimated salary is $79,654.23, Administrative Assistant Jamie Sullivan said. Tiffany Baker, the human resource director, was not available on Tuesday to determine the actual salary as of July 1.

Nichols was hired by the county in July 2023 and at the time had six years of experience as an IT specialist. An advertisement for the IT specialist job opening is expected to be posted on Wednesday for two weeks. There was one in-house applicant for the director position, which was Nichols, county Administrator Amy Bernard said.

Commissioner Thomas Saviello of Wilton requested to be on the interview committee for the specialist.

Tuesday was the first meeting of the commissioners at the county’s new Emergency Operations Center at 120 Main St. The acoustics in the new meeting room allowed everyone to hear what was being said, unlike the county courthouse in the Superior Court room where it is difficult to hear, whether in person or over a recording.

Commission Chairman Bob Carlton of Freeman Township said that there were speakers in the ceilings of the meeting room and cautioned that the speakers can pick up side conversations.

“We are happy to be here,” Carlton said.

There were large TV size monitors on the wall that picked up the commissioners as a group on Zoom at the table and individually as well as audience members.

Commissioners also voted to go with Libby O’Brien Kingsley & Champion LLC of Kennebunk to be the county’s new attorneys. The county received proposals from two firms including Bernstein Shur in Portland.

Both firms are very good, Bernard said. She recommended going with Libby O’Brien Kingsley & Champion because of the cost, she said.

There are six attorneys in the firm.

“They have a wealth of experience, many of the attorneys have 20-plus years of experience. Gene Libby was district attorney in York County and will be the lead attorney for Franklin County,” she said.

“I think Champion is a good solution,” Bernard said. The firm has experience with counties. York County Manager Gregory Zinser, who was listed as a reference for the firm, told Bernard they were very satisfied with their legal representation by the firm. They also will get back to the county within 24 hours with an answer to a question asked, Bernard said.

The new firm charges $280 an hour, which is $5 more an hour than what the previous firm, Jensen Baird of Portland, was charging the county, she said. Bernstein Shur’s bid was $450 an hour, which is about $175 more than what the county had spent before, Bernard said.

Commissioners plan to have a meeting set up with the new law firm.