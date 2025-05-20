LIVERMORE FALLS — A new venue was used for Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay when its spring concert was held on May 12 at Griffin Field near the Superintendent’s Office off Cedar Street.

Traditionally elementary school concerts have been held at the middle school. The number of guests attending the winter concert exceeded its seating capacity and Ashley Dawson, the music teacher wanted to hold this concert outside. Griffin Field has bleachers as it is used for high school football games.

The evening began with fifth grade students on the risers. Students in third and fourth grades sat in the grass on either side awaiting their turn to perform.

Each grade performed several numbers that they had spent the last few months rehearsing. Two students in the third grade had learned to play a tune on the guitar and shared that accomplishment for all to enjoy.

The concert finale featured students in all three grades singing together.

Dawson chose familiar songs such as Somewhere Over the Rainbow [from the movie The Wizard of Oz], Here Comes the Sun [made popular by The Beatles] and When You’re Smiling [performed by Louis Armstrong, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Michael Buble′ and others].

Others were children’s songs such as Caribbean Amphibian [Sesame Street’s Kermit the Frog and Jimmy Buffett] and Let’s Go Fly a Kite [from the movie Mary Poppins]. The latter was fitting as there was a strong enough breeze that Dawson’s music had to be held down to keep it from blowing away.