LIVERMORE FALLS — A member of the local school board was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant alleging he violated conditions of release on an underlying charge of driving to endanger in October 2024 in Auburn.

Roger Moulton, 43, of Livermore Falls, was held without bail Wednesday morning at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn. It is Moulton’s third arrest in the case since Oct. 2, 2024.

He was released on personal recognizance bail later Wednesday, according to a corrections officer at the jail.

Moulton is a director for Regional School Unit 73 in the Jay area, representing the town of Livermore Falls.

Livermore Falls police also arrested Moulton on May 14 on a warrant out of Androscoggin County District Court in Lewiston for a charge of failure to appear for the driving to endanger charge, according to Livermore Falls police Chief Abe Haroon. In that case, he posted bond at the Livermore Falls Police Department and was released without incident.

“It is important to emphasize that Mr. Moulton is presumed innocent of all charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law,” Haroon wrote in an email Wednesday.

Moulton was arrested on Oct. 2, 2024, by the Auburn Police Department after the department received several complaints of a motorist on state Route 4 heading into Auburn driving erratically, Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle said last year.

“Specifically, the operator was reported to be ‘speeding, passing vehicles in the oncoming lane and flipping off other drivers who would not get out of his way,’” Cougle said at the time.

“We located the vehicle in Auburn on Center Street, being operated by Roger Moulton,” the deputy chief wrote. Officers stopped the vehicle on Whitney Street, and after obtaining dashcam video from a citizen, arrested Moulton.

“I am not proud of the events of yesterday but I disagree with the charge and how it was handled,” Moulton wrote in a Facebook message in 2024 to a reporter. “I look forward to getting the facts and fighting this in court.”