PHILLIPS — Residents voted 71-64 on Tuesday to send a letter of intent to the Maine School Administrative District 58 board of directors and Maine commissioner of education to withdraw from the school district, Town Clerk BJ Bangs said.
Once the notice is sent, town officials will be able to get information to see if withdrawal will be in the best interest of the town and its schoolchildren.
The district serves Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong. Several towns and unorganized townships pay tuition for students to go to school in the district.
Strong residents voted 124-61 on May 8 to submit a notice of intent to withdraw from MSAD 58.
Petitions to ask the Kingfield Select Board to start the process to withdraw the district are starting to trickle into the Kingfield Town Office, Town Manager Leanna Targett wrote in an email Wednesday. The town clerk has started to certify the signatures on the petition to make sure they are from registered voters, she said.
Once the number of signatures are received and certified, the petition will go to the Select Board.
Petitions are still being circulated in Avon, Select Board Chairwoman Jane Thorndike wrote in a Facebook message.
The next step for Phillips is to form a withdrawal committee to research and present findings to the residents. Strong will do the same.
