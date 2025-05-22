FAYETTE — At the May 19 All Age Friendly Muffin Monday, longtime Fayette resident and attorney Jed Davis encouraged residents to take control of their futures by making thoughtful legal plans for aging and end-of-life matters.

Davis, who has practiced law for over 60 years and specializes in elder law, was the guest speaker at the gathering held at Starling Hall. The event was hosted by Fayette’s All Age Friendly Committee and attended by residents both in person and via Zoom.

Davis opened the discussion by acknowledging the sensitive nature of the topic. “I am here to talk to you about making plans when you leave this Earth,” he said. “A lot of people try to avoid thinking about that.”

He warned that failing to plan can leave surviving family members with emotional and financial burdens. “One of the worst things you can do for your children and grandchildren is not make plans,” Davis said. “And just leave it up to them to work things out.”

Using a real-life example, he described the estate of a doctor who died without a will. “He had nine children. I am representing five of the kids against the other four, and that has been going on for years,” Davis said. “This is a particularly horrible example.”

He strongly recommended having at minimum three legal documents in place: a will, a financial power of attorney, and an advanced health care directive. “They can be very harmful to your descendants if you don’t make plans,” he said.

He emphasized the need for specificity, even with smaller possessions. “You can make a list of assets at any time and date and sign it, ‘my lawn mower goes to Jake,’ for example,” he said. “You also need to decide what happens to your body when you die. You don’t want to leave that up to the kids.”

Davis also cautioned against leaving substantial assets to young people. “It isn’t wise to leave any significant assets to anyone under 25 years old. I recommend 30,” he said. “You may think you know your kid, but your kid may get hooked up with some other partner and blow all the money.”

The conversation turned to more technical issues as Davis explained how to designate decision-makers. “You need a financial power of attorney. There is a reasonable chance at some point you may not be able to look after your financial affairs, and you need somebody you can trust,” he said.

He added that both the financial and medical powers of attorney forms are available without hiring a lawyer. “They just need to be notarized,” he said.

At the end of the talk, Davis offered to share forms with the group. “Call me if you have questions,” he said. “I won’t charge you unless you hire me.”

The next Muffin Monday is scheduled for June 16.