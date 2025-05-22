RUMFORD — Despite cuts and restrictions, the monthly Senior Commodities Food Distribution will continue but there will be changes, Allie Burke, executive director for the River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition, said recently.

“As of right now, nothing has been terminated,” she said May 9. “There are just more restrictions right now.”

“People need to understand that we’re not the decision makers,” Burke said. “That comes from the top down. Next week, we need to inform people that there’s been some changes in the commodities program. It’s out of our hands. We’re thrilled to still be able to provide this service. We’ll continue to do what we can.”

The distributions, for those age 60 and older, are held the second Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon from the parking lot at the corner of Exchange and River streets.

Program Manager Melissa Harding said people have to sign up and fill out the paperwork to participate. “It’s also income based, so they have to fall within income guidelines.”

Advertisement

She said they consistently see an average of 225 to 230 people every month with the distributions, and the overall list is up to 275 people.

Harding said Good Shepherd Food Bank puts the boxes together and does the produce. Wayside (Food Programs) is the middle person to coordinate between Good Shepherd and the distributors. “They keep our list together and they do the applications for the program. Wayside runs the program, and they get the stuff from Good Shepherd. And we’re the boots on the ground for them.”

Burke said United Way funding is on hold, with the Good Shepherd Food Bank experiencing funding cuts. “We received a phone call last week saying they’re putting a cap on how many can receive the boxes.”

Harding added that during COVID there was a bunch of money to be put into food programs. That money is now drying up. “And now they’re getting less funding. So they have to start capping and not have a free-for-all, when anybody could really just sign up and be on the list.”

Burke said anyone who has hasn’t picked up food in the past three months will be taken off the list.

“If you are new, and want to be on, you have to be put on a wait list until a spot opens up. And we didn’t used to have to do that. Eventually, we’re going to have to get this number down, to a comfortable level, maybe 230. So we’re going to have to knock people off the list,” Burke said.

Advertisement

Going forward, there will either be less fresh produce or it will be completely eliminated, she said.

In April, Burke applied for three or four grants. “We haven’t heard back from anybody yet.”

Among those the River Valley Healthy Community Coalition has continually had help from are the Maine Community Foundation, the John T. Gorman Foundation and Friends of River Valley.

“Everything is moving forward as it is, but we’re conserving, being a little bit more cautious. We’ve had to say no to some things lately, such as sponsoring the free ski night at Black Mountain. But even that, they continue to look to partner with a sponsor.”

People can donate by calling 364-7408, or write a check to River Valley Healthy Communities, P.O. Box 86, Rumford, ME 04276, or to the Old School Food Pantry in Mexico. With the food pantry, reach out to Shannon Glover or Melissa Harding. They also have a Facebook site.

Harding noted donations don’t always have to be money. “They can go shopping for deals. Some donors like to shop for certain things. They get excited to just go out and give us actual items. This one couple has been doing it for years and they’ll go to different places, and when they see a good deal on something, they’ll buy a bulk of it and then donate it to the pantry once a month.”

She added the days of the Senior Commodities Food Distribution can always use volunteers who are able to lift boxes and be outside no matter the weather. And more important, to show up if they say they will be there.

Harding said if people under age 60 ask about the food distribution, she directs them to the Old School Food Pantry at 3 Recreation Drive in Mexico.