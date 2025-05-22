AREA — Do you need a refresher on how to identify the trees in your woods? Join Maine Woodland Owners during their second annual Tree ID Day event on Saturday, June 7, for a terrific opportunity to hear about the tricks and techniques to learn tree identification. Experienced forestry professionals will be on hand to lead groups and show how it’s done.

Held at multiple locations throughout the state, this is an opportunity for members of the public – and especially those who own and spend time in the woods – to become proficient in using leaves, buds, and bark to recognize different tree species. Each event is free and designed for all ages and all walking abilities. Copies of the guide “Forest Trees of Maine” will be available for purchase at each event location.

Tree ID Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following locations: Probert Memorial Forest in Searsport, Clifford Woods in Farmington, Beauregard Family Woodland in Old Town, and Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Law Farm in Dover-Foxcroft. Additionally, there will be a Tree ID Day program at the York County Soil and Water Conservation District’s Sid Emery Forest in Lyman from 1-3 p.m.

Established in 1975, Maine Woodland Owners is a non-profit organization that promotes stewardship of Maine’s small woodland resources by supporting good forest management and advocating for Maine’s small woodland owners. For more information and to register for a Tree ID Day event, contact Jenn Hicks, Director of Communications and Outreach or visit www.mainewoodlandowners.org/tree-id-day