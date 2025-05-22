AUBURN — A Livermore Falls man and local school board member has been charged for a second time with driving to endanger by the Auburn Police Department related to an April 23 incident.

Roger Moulton, 43, was arrested on a warrant on May 14 on charges of driving to endanger, threatening display of a weapon and violation of condition of release, Timothy Cougle, deputy Auburn police chief, wrote in an email Thursday.

It was not a charge of failure to appear as initially reported.

Moulton represents Livermore Falls on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors. He was arrested Oct. 2, 2024, on another driving to endanger complaint in Auburn. Moulton was also arrested on Tuesday by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging violation of bail. The initial case has not been resolved.

On April 23, the Auburn Police Department received a complaint reporting a “road rage” incident that had started in Canton and proceeded through Turner and into Auburn, Cougle wrote.

“The complainant alleged that Mr. Moulton had been driving ‘recklessly and aggressively.’ At one point, Mr. Moulton is alleged to have brandished a firearm in a threatening manner at the complainant,” Cougle wrote.

At the time of the incident, Moulton had active bail conditions. An Auburn officer applied for a warrant, charging Moulton with violation of condition of release, threatening display of a weapon, and driving to endanger, Cougle wrote. The court granted the warrant and Livermore Falls police arrested Moulton on May 14.

A conviction on the misdemeanor charges range from six months up to 364 days in jail.

Moulton said he posted $1,000 cash bail after he was taken into custody.

“Mr. Moulton denies these allegations,” Cougle wrote.

Reached on Facebook, Moulton wrote: “On April 23rd I made a legal pass in Turner (Maine) on Route 4 South. The vehicle I passed sped up and followed me shouting at me and telling me to pull over to fight. I refused to pull over and continued my drive.

“At one point the man reached in his backseat and grabbed a crowbar that he repeatedly waved at me and set on his dashboard. I turned onto Turner Street hoping he would keep going straight. He followed me on Turner Street. I took a right further up onto Dennison Avenue. The person continued to follow me shouting threats and obscenities. I turned left onto Goff Street.

“At the end of Goff I was stuck due to traffic. I hollered out my window that I have a rear dash cam and that I had evidence of his crowbar. He then stopped following me and apparently called (the Police Department) on me.

“I was never in Canton on the day of the complaint. And I am shocked that a man chasing me with a crowbar would file a complaint against me. I did not pursue charges against him as I have enough going on in my life. I just wanted to move on.”

Auburn police Officer Aaron Briere wrote in court documents that he was dispatched to the Auburn/Turner line at 9:42 a.m. on April 23 for a complaint of criminal threatening.

While he was in route, dispatch informed him that the vehicle belonged to Moulton.

“Roger has had police encounters in the past for road rage incidents,” Briere wrote.

Initially Briere was unable to locate the vehicle. The complainant told police he was driving through Canton when Moulton got behind him and kept trying to pass in a no-passing zone. The complainant told the officer that he turned on to the shoulder of the road to let Moulton pass. The complainant told police the Moulton got next to him and was driving in the middle of both lanes and into oncoming traffic to make an obscene gesture and call him a slur.

The complainant told police he did honk his horn at him and waved his arms up and shrugged his shoulders, Briere said.

The complainant told police that when he stopped at a red light, Moulton continued to yell and swear at him and then pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun and waved it in the air. Moulton allegedly waved the gun multiple times.

On Wednesday, Moulton said he was not armed on April 23.

Moulton has filed a motion to amend bail and a motion to dismiss the case with the court, which is scheduled to be heard at 1:30 p.m. on July 1 at the Lewiston District Court.