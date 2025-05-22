PERU — Resident Don Roach was honored May 12 with the town’s Spirit of America Award for his commendable community service.

It was noted that Roach is always willing to help others research issues or problems related to the town’s functioning. Few Select Board meetings occur without Roach bringing them charts, graphs, notes and his concerns regarding the town’s finances.

Over five decades, Roach has served Peru in elected and appointed positions, including the Appeals Board, Finance Committee as a member and chairman, Planning Board member, school board director and town meeting moderator.

“This is nice,” Roach after the presentation. “I appreciate it. I like being involved. I like things to go smoothly.”

A Vietnam War veteran, he acts as the town’s unofficial monitor of the Memorial Green and the state of the veterans’ stones in Peru’s cemeteries. Streetlights are another interest of his. He knows the locations, positioning, bulb types and maintenance costs of all of them.

He also has volunteered his time as a disc jockey, providing music at certain town functions with his own sound system equipment.