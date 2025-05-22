PERU — An informational meeting on the 2025-26 municipal budget will be held Saturday, May 31, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Town Office.

At the Select Board meeting May 12, Selectman Lynda Hebert encouraged people to ask questions and learn about the proposal before voting at the polls Tuesday, June 10. Absentee ballots are available in the Town Office.

Selectman Gail Belyea said the current town budget is nearly $1.53 million. The proposed 2025-26 budget is nearly $1.47 million.

On the town’s Facebook page, the board noted Oxford County taxes increased almost $100,000. The first payment on the new town garage is $93,000.

The Select Board has also discussed studying whether hiring a town administrator would benefit the town.

In other business, following an executive session with Peru Animal Control Officer Eric Giroux and Jay Animal Control Officer Christa Powers, the Select Board voted that all expenses accrued in an ACO legal matter May 6 come from the town’s legal fees, including $500 to Powers.

Giroux said around 40 large livestock were seized and taken to an area at the state prison in Warren.

The board did not provide specifics about the case but noted later that there had been numerous complaints of animals in the road and near fields. A trucking company was paid $1,800 to haul the livestock.

The board thanked the 25 people involved in the roundup, including the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office, Peru residents, Med-Care and Peru Highway Department.