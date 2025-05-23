JAY — Know you are going to make mistakes and always be yourself are two pieces of advice shared recently by the top two students in the graduating class at Spruce Mountain High School.

The Livermore Falls Advertiser recently emailed valedictorian Alex Grimaldi and salutatorian Hannah Jewett to learn more about their time at Spruce Mountain and future plans. The questions asked and their answers are below.

What are your favorite and least favorite subjects in school and why?

Grimaldi: Physics and PE [physical education] are my favorite subjects. I’ve realized that I really enjoy physics because it allows me to apply math formulas to real world situations and that’s something that’s always interested me. And PE because I like being able to give my brain a break from schoolwork to be active and competitive. I don’t think there really are any classes that I dread. The ones that are hard I love because it allows me to push myself to the max.

Jewett: My favorite subjects in school are math and English. I really enjoy writing and reading, and for math my math teachers have been great throughout high school, making the classes more enjoyable. My least favorite subject in school is probably chemistry because I am not a very scientific person.

2. Please describe any sports or extracurricular activities you have been involved with during high school.

Jewett: Throughout high school, I have been the secretary for student council and have been a part of the National Honor Society. I have also participated in sources of strength, and was in JMG [Jobs for Maine Graduates] this year. I also spent time volunteering at the church helping cook dinners for the community and handing out meals. I played basketball, field hockey, and tennis in high school.

Grimaldi: Over my four years of high school, I played golf every year, and I was a team captain for three of those years. I also have played baseball two of those years. I’ve gotten involved every year in our school’s Homecoming and Phoenix Phest week’s which are always a lot of fun. I’ve been part of many class skits during these weeks. Also, during the summer, I work full-time for my dad’s business, Grimaldi Concrete.



3. Please share what you will be doing next year and what your career goals are.

Grimaldi: I will be going to The University of Maine Orono to study civil engineering where I will learn to plan, design, and manage the construction of things like roads, bridges, and buildings, ensuring safety, functionality, and environmental sustainability. I am a scholarship recipient of the Maine’s Pulp and Paper Foundation, as well as a recipient of one of UMaine’s Top Scholar’s scholarship. My goal is to become the best engineer that I possibly can.

Jewett: Next year I am attending The University of Maine Orono to study business and marketing, and maybe in the future explore something with education as well. My career goals include finding a job that makes me happy and successful. There are so many opportunities in this business field so I am excited to explore the options that are presented to me.

4. What piece of advice would you give to younger students about school, life or achieving dreams?

Jewett: Advice I would give to younger students about school, life, and dreams is to always be yourself, and to always make every day fun. Never let anyone dull your spark or make you feel like you’re “too much”. It is better to be too much, than to not be yourself. And, always try and find the good in situations. Staying positive and always trying to have fun makes life so much better and enjoyable.

Grimaldi: I think there are a couple of key things that have really helped me get to where I am today. First, be able to accept that you are going to make mistakes. School isn’t only about getting the best grades possible. It’s about discovering who you are as a person and how you can grow from the challenges faced. Lastly, be confident in yourself. Believe that even when you face challenges that your dreams are valid, and that you can be whatever it is you want to be.