CHESTERVILLE — Chair John Archer confirmed that the Chesterville Select Board accepted the resignation of Selectman Jason Ward during its May 15 meeting. A vote to fill the vacant seat is scheduled for July 8.

Nomination papers for the remainder of Ward’s three-year term are now available and must be returned by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 5, with at least 25 signatures from registered Chesterville voters. Archer said the board may seek guidance from the Maine Municipal Association if no one submits papers.

Selectman Eric Hilton remarked, “It is kind of a big issue that nobody wants to step up and run the town. What’s that about? Hopefully somebody runs.”

The board also voted to accept a contract for 3,600 yards of screened sand for road maintenance. Archer reported that the highway department discussed completing culvert work on Stinchfield Hill Road and hopes to begin paving by the end of May.

“We are not doing anything with Dutch Gap Road and Ridge Road,” Archer clarified. “Those are state roads.”

At the town Transfer Station, leaves are still being accepted. Archer noted there is interest in installing a security camera, but the board has not yet voted on the proposal or determined the cost.

A public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 5, just before the start of the Select Board meeting, to consider discontinuing by abandonment the southerly portion of Cahoon Road. The section under consideration extends approximately one mile, from the southern boundary of Map R-10, Lots 20 and 21, to its intersection with the Old Vienna Road.

Absentee ballots for the June 10 RSU 9 budget vote are now available. Voting will take place that day from 1 to 7 p.m.